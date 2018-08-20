Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ready, set, get rollin’. Thousands of kids across Miami-Dade rolled out of bed early Monday morning to start the first day of the new school year.

The Miami-Dade Public Schools district, which employs 20,000 teachers and serves more than 350,000 students, is the fourth largest school district in the country.

A good number of students will rely on the district’s fleet of more than a thousand buses to get them to school on time. Drivers have spent the last couple of days familiarizing themselves with their routes.

Miami-Dade schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said returning students will notice an increased security presence at each Miami-Dade school in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Parkland. Law enforcement will be present at every school through partnerships among Miami-Dade Schools Police Department (M-DSPD), Miami-Dade County and various municipalities and security will adhere to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

Carvalho also noted that Miami-Dade schools will be focusing on mental health awareness in addition to a strong curriculum.

This year in Miami-Dade, there are ninety new programs and initiatives “that build on the district’s goals of providing classroom innovation, academic rigor, and expanded student access.”

Some of the new programs include information technology classes at Charles R. Drew K-8 Center, Key Biscayne K-8 Center, Leisure City K-8 Center, Carol City Middle, Homestead Middle, and Madison Middle.

A media design program is being taught at the David Lawrence Jr. K-8 Center and students at Felix Varela Senior High can learn how to be a dental aide.

Other new programs are a Production Technology (Robotics) at South Dade Senior High, Allied Health Professions and STEM Education Academy at Southwest Miami Senior High, Criminal Justice at Westland Hialeah Senior High, and Early Childhood Education at COPE Center North.