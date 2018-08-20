Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coral Gables police took a man into custody Monday morning after he barricaded himself inside his vehicle.

News partner the Miami Herald reports the man had crashed into a tree near LeJeune Road and Navarre Avenue at about 9 a.m.

When responding officers approached the vehicle they noticed several weapons, including on rifle, police said.

Coral Gables’ SWAT responded to the scene and the man was taken into custody without incident, according to the Herald.

The name of the man has not been released.