MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teenage boy from Kendall that went missing in Paris has been found safe.

Tariq Shabazz was there with his mother, bother and other family members.

It was posted on social media late Monday afternoon that he was safe and returning home.

Last Wednesday night, his mother said Tariq mentioned that he left some headphones in the hotel gym.

After going down to look for them, he never returned.

Tariq was supposed to return to school at Coral Reef High on Monday.

His family continued to post information and updates on social media during the search.

They also worked with the U.S. Embassy in Paris and the authorities there while trying to track him down.

