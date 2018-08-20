Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The king of the parrot head nation is giving a free concert this week.

This Thursday, Jimmy Buffett will play a free GOTV concert in support of Gwen Graham at the Hollywood ArtsPark Amphitheater.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin around 7:30 p.m.

Graham is running in August 28th Democratic primary for governor. She up against Andrew Gillum, Palm Beach billionaire Jeff Greene, Chris King and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.

Buffett, who is active on environmental issues, has praised Graham and compared her to her father, former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham.

This isn’t the first time he’s come out in support of her.

He hit the campaign trail with her in October 2014, when she successfully challenged then U.S. Rep. Steve Southerland.