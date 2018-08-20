Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The investigation into a former fixer for President Donald Trump may be wrapping up.

Federal prosecutors are reportedly in the final stages of their investigation into Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney.

Authorities are looking into whether Cohen committed bank or tax fraud with his financial and business dealings.

Investigators are also examining whether he violated campaign finance and other laws by arranging payments to secure the silence of women who claim they had affairs with Trump. That includes a $130-thousand payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

CBS News has learned prosecutors could file charges against Cohen by the end of the month.

The investigation began under special counsel Robert Mueller, who then referred the potential evidence to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan. Mueller is investigating any coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

On Sunday Rudy Giuliani, the President’s current personal attorney, said an interview between the special counsel and Trump may not be needed. It led to this exchange, trending now on social media.

“Because it’s somebody’s version of the truth, not the truth,” said Giuliani.

“Truth is truth,” fired back “Meet The Press” host Chuck Todd.

“No, it isn’t, truth isn’t truth,” said Giuliani.

Giuliani said he was trying to explain he’s concerned Mueller would attempt to catch the President in a lie.