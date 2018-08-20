Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A day of firsts, some fun, and free stuff awaited students at the Paul Laurence Dunbar K-8 Center in Overtown when they returned for the start of the new school year.

But not all were seasoned pros.

“Are you excited to back to school,” Bianca Peters asked one youngster.

“Yes, because it’s my first day of school,” he replied.

“Yeah, congratulations on your first day,” Peters said, giving him a high five.

Some parents who dropped their kids off at school were happy to see them back in the classroom and appreciated the new security measures, like limited points of entry and an armed officer on campus.

“I like to see the officers here,” said one father. “I feel more like my kids are protected, with what’s going on in the world you have to have a little more protection.”

To celebrate the first day, members of the Miami Heat stopped by to wish the students luck and give them goodie bags and school supplies.

“I was one of these kids before so it just brings back a lot of memories, I was just asking the kids how does it feel to be back the first day of school because it brings back a lot of memories,” said Heat forward Rodney McGruder.

At 10 a.m. the Heat experience hosted a pep rally for the kids to get them off to a great start. Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was all smiles.

“It’s my favorite day of the year, we are welcoming back 350,000 kids, 48,000 employees, 20,000 teachers. We also transported 52,000 kids this morning,” he said.

On the first day of school, no major glitches were reported across the district.

This year in Miami-Dade, there are ninety new programs and initiatives “that build on the district’s goals of providing classroom innovation, academic rigor, and expanded student access.” They include information technology classes, a media design program, production technology (robotics), and early childhood education.