MIAMI (Hoodline) – A new casual eatery serving burgers and sandwiches has made its debut in the neighborhood.

The new addition, called Dom Black, is located at 315 N.W. 25th St. in Wynwood.

With roots in Brazil, this is the restaurant group’s fifth location and features burgers made with meat that’s ground in-house daily, per WynwoodMiami.com.

Notable menu options include the Dom Double with two five-ounce burger patties, cheese, egg and bacon; the Dom Chicken sandwich with cheese curds, onion, lettuce and tomato; and the Dom Alf hot dog with bolognese sauce, Parmesan cheese and shoestring potatoes. Shakes, beer and wine are also on offer.

Dom Black has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Megan G., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 14, wrote, “Delicious burger joint! Burger was great, sweet potato fries were just as delicious. Service was very welcoming, polite, suggested good choices and was quick with everything. Would definitely go there again!”

And George J. noted, “Amazing food! Great new addition to Wynwood — the burgers are fantastic and the service was on point. Will definitely be returning.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Dom Black is open from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday–Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.