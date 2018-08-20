Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are looking for an armed man who robbed a Burger King as they employees were closing up.

Just before midnight on July 30th, an employee of the Burger King 5401 NW 7th Avenue was leaving for the day, when she was confronted by the man who ordered her back inside at gunpoint.

Once inside, the man made his way to the rear of the restaurant where the shift manager was counting money. He ordered her out of the room and then scooped up the cash and put it into a bag.

He then ordered the manager to the front of the restaurant where the safe is located. Once he collected the money from the safe he ran out the door.

Police believe he may have driven off in a four-door sedan.