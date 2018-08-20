Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burger King, Local TV, Miami, Robbery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are looking for an armed man who robbed a Burger King as they employees were closing up.

Just before midnight on July 30th, an employee of the Burger King 5401 NW 7th Avenue was leaving for the day, when she was confronted by the man who ordered her back inside at gunpoint.

Once inside, the man made his way to the rear of the restaurant where the shift manager was counting money. He ordered her out of the room and then scooped up the cash and put it into a bag.

He then ordered the manager to the front of the restaurant where the safe is located. Once he collected the money from the safe he ran out the door.

Police believe he may have driven off in a four-door sedan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s