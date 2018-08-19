Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Crews worked late into the night on Saturday to disassemble a plane that made an emergency landing on I-75 in far west Broward County.

The bulk of the plane could be seen being loaded onto a flatbed to be taken away.

The single engine Cessna landed in the eastbound lanes of Alligator Alley at mile marker 30 around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The two people who were on board we not injured.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a mechanical problem caused the plane to lose power.

FHP and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating what caused that power failure.