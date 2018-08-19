Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
Filed Under:David Hogg, Manuel Oliver, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Worcester

BOSTON (CBSMiami/AP) — A survivor of the Florida school shooting and a parent of one of the victims are planning to join students in Massachusetts this week for a 50-mile march calling for gun law reforms.

It continues an effort seen by shooting survivors throughout the summer.

The march is scheduled to start Wednesday in Worcester and end Sunday in Springfield at the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson .

March organizers say David Hogg, who was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, when a gunman killed 17 people, is scheduled to join the marchers.

Manuel Oliver, father of slain student Joaquin Oliver, is also scheduled to participate.

Organizers say they are singling out Smith & Wesson for “their weapons’ contribution to daily gun violence in communities across the country.”

Smith & Wesson did not return calls for comment.

