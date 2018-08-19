Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A second suspect has been arrested in the case of teen girl that police say was sexually abused for over a year.

avo avard roker mug Police Arrest Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting His Teen Step Daughter

Mugshot for Avo Avard Roker. (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office Corrections)

On Saturday, police took Avo Roker into custody on three charges of sexual assault by a person with custodial authority on a victim between the ages of 12 and 18.

According to police, Roker spent a year sexually assaulting his 13-year-old step daughter.

He also introduced her to another man, former Lauderhill preacher Ricardo Strachan, who then began assaulting the girl as well.

The two men are also accused of threatening to kill her if she told anyone about what happened.

Strachan reportedly had sex with the girl more than three dozen times from January to December 2016, according to the arrest report. Nearly a dozen of those times were in the parking lot of Dillard High, according to the report, other times involved him taking her to a motel.

To keep the girl’s silence, Strachan allegedly forced her to steal clothes and personal items from family members and then threatened to perform voodoo rituals with them is she told anyone. He also reportedly told the girl his wife was a police officer and had a gun.

He was taken into custody on Friday.

ricardo strachan Police Arrest Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting His Teen Step Daughter

Ricardo Strachan (Source: Broward Sheirff’s Office)

 

