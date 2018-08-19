Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Early and absentee voting is well under way in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

As of Saturday morning there have been just over 900,000 votes cast – 834,000 by mail and a little more than 72,000 through in person voting.

Republicans have an advantage, with about 460,000 votes compared to about 370,000 for democrats.

Voters with no party affiliation make up 112,000 votes.

CBS4’s Hank Tester joins us live from Coral Gables Library where voters are lining up to vote early in this year’s primary election.

DeFede is also joined by David Smiley, a reporter with the Miami Herald covering politics, and Marc Caputo, a senior writer with Politico.