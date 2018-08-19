Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMDolphins Weekly Live
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, David Smiley, Early Voting, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Marc Caputo, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Early and absentee voting is well under way in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

As of Saturday morning there have been just over 900,000 votes cast – 834,000 by mail and a little more than 72,000 through in person voting.

Republicans have an advantage, with about 460,000 votes compared to about 370,000 for democrats.

Voters with no party affiliation make up 112,000 votes.

CBS4’s Hank Tester joins us live from Coral Gables Library where voters are lining up to vote early in this year’s primary election.

DeFede is also joined by David Smiley, a reporter with the Miami Herald covering politics, and Marc Caputo, a senior writer with Politico.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s