DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — Two people were killed in a crash involving five vehicles on I-75 in Davie.

Authorities say a tractor-trailer, an SUV, and three cars were all involved.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened about 10 a.m. Saturday.

All northbound lanes of I-75 were shut down and traffic was diverted off the highway for hours after the crash.

The Highway Patrol said in a news release that the lanes were reopened after 2 p.m. for the major South Florida traffic artery.

The identities of the dead and injured were not immediately available.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)