DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — Two people were killed in a crash involving five vehicles on I-75 in Davie.
Authorities say a tractor-trailer, an SUV, and three cars were all involved.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened about 10 a.m. Saturday.
All northbound lanes of I-75 were shut down and traffic was diverted off the highway for hours after the crash.
The Highway Patrol said in a news release that the lanes were reopened after 2 p.m. for the major South Florida traffic artery.
The identities of the dead and injured were not immediately available.
