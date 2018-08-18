Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Lettuce and Tomato is a gourmet gastrobar on West Dixie Highway in the heart of North Miami Beach. Nestled in a strip mall, this charming eatery is the brainchild of foodie entrepreneur Roy Starobinksy.

The menu, which is described as global fusion, was designed by Executive Chef and partner Pablo Melgarejo, a former Zuma Sushi Chef.

The two are friends.

Soon, the name will change to Guy and the Tomato as the men realized many customers thought the original name made people think it was a vegan spot. It’s not, although it has vegan items.

The menu is eclectic and filled with options for all types of foodies. The restaurant is packed daily for lunch and dinner.  “It’s all been by word of mouth,” explained Roy.

lettuce and tomato panko crusted shrimp roll Panko Crusted Shrimp Roll Makes Mouths Water At Gourmet Gastrobar Lettuce & Tomato

Panko Crusted Shrimp Roll from Lettuce and Tomato in North Miami Beach (CBS4)

So what are people eating off the menu?

In today’s Digital Bite, Chef Pablo shows off his secret Panko Crusted Shrimp Roll topped with sliced octopus, jalapeño, ahi amarillo sauce and a cream cheese foam.

Delish!

 

