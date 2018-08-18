Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The August 28 Florida Primary election is right around the corner but for those who can’t or don’t want to go to the polls on primary day, in-person early voting is getting underway in Broward County today.

It’s already underway in Miami-Dade County.

Early voting in Broward County runs for nine days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are 21 early voting locations in Broward and 20 in Miami-Dade.

Where to vote early?

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

What do I bring?

Wait times are posted on Miami-Dade and Broward Supervisor of Election websites.

Early voting ends in both counties on Sunday, August 26.

If you don’t vote early, you can request vote-by-mail ballots up until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22 and you can vote in person on Election Day, August 28, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To participate in the primary election, you need to have registered to vote by July 30. But there’s still time to register for the general election in November. The deadline to register for the general election is Oct. 9.