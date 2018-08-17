Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
By David Dwork
Filed Under:Albert Wilson, David Dwork, Miami Dolphins, National anthem, NFL, Protest, Robert Quinn

CHARLOTTE (CBSMiami) – Two Miami Dolphins players took part in protests during the national anthem before Friday’s preseason game against Carolina.

unnamed Wilson Takes Knee, Quinn Raises Fist Prior To Dolphins Preseason Game In Carolina

Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson takes a knee during the national anthem prior to Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. (Source: CBS4)

Wide receiver Albert Wilson took a knee and defensive end Robert Quinn raised a fist, the same actions taken by both players before last week’s preseason opener against Tampa Bay.

Wideout Kenny Stills, who has been taking a knee before every Dolphins game since the beginning of last season, did not make the trip this week due to an ankle injury.

“Being a part of this protest hasn’t been easy,” Stills said last week. “I thought I was gonna be by myself out there and today I had an angel with me, with Albert [Wilson] being out there. I’m grateful that he sees whats happening and he wants to stand up and do something about it as well.”

Back in July the NFL suspended a new anthem policy adopted by the league that required players to remain in the locker room if they wanted to protest.

A meeting between the league and NFLPA meant to resolve the issue ended without an agreement being reached.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase has been adamant that he is not instructing his players on what to do during the national anthem.

unnamed 2 Wilson Takes Knee, Quinn Raises Fist Prior To Dolphins Preseason Game In Carolina

Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn raises a fist during the national anthem prior to Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. (Source: CBS4)

 

