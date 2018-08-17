Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance video showing what they call the snatching of a wallet at a grocery store.

Video captures a woman following an elderly woman at the Aldi store on North University Drive on June 27th.

She pretends to shop, and when no one is looking, she reaches into the victim’s purse and grabs her wallet.

Detectives say the thief later used the victim’s credit card at a Macy’s and Target.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).