DETROIT (CBSMiami) – Aretha Franklin’s albums are on top of Amazon’s best-seller list a day after the ‘Queen of Soul’ passed away at her home in Detroit at the age of 76 from cancer.

The tributes continue to pour in for the 18-time Grammy winner, from fellow entertainers to fans who flocked to the church where she grew up to pay their respects.

Paying tribute to Franklin, singer Alicia Keys belted out a rendition of “A Natural Woman” while a guest on a radio show.

On CBS This Morning, Stevie Wonder said Franklin influenced a generation.

“She touched every genre, every singer was influenced in some way by the way she sang. They will forever be influenced by her because her voice, her emotion, her sincerity, is unforgettable,” he said

Franklin was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame. She also sang at both the inaugurations for America’s first black president.

Mourners gathered at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit on Thursday where Franklin got her start singing gospel music.

“She is such a big part of Detroit,” said Berry Gordy, the founder of the Motown record label, who has known Franklin since she was a child.

“Many artists come along, you know, once in a decade or once in a generation or once in a lifetime,” he said. ” Aretha Franklin only comes around once. Period.”

An Aretha Franklin tribute concert is being planned at Madison Square Garden in New York City for November.

Franklin’s last known performance was last November at a gala for Elton John’s AIDs Foundation. He tweeted Thursday, “long live the Queen.”