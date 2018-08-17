Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The South Florida family of Tariq Shabazz, 17, is desperately searching for him in Paris, after Shabazz left the family’s hotel on Wednesday night.

Adalee Cabrera, Shabazz’s mother, told CBS 4 News that her son has not been heard from since.

Word is spreading across social media as authorities in Paris and those closest to Tariq continue to try and locate him.

On Wednesday night, the family’s last night in Paris, Cabrera said Tariq mentioned that he left some headphones in the hotel gym and went down to look for them. He never returned. However, he did leave a note, she said.

“He had left a note saying that he was sorry for hurting us and that he loved us but that his life had no meaning,” Cabrera said.

Cabrera said she does not believe Tariq intends to harm himself because he packed two bags with clothes and food and had some American cash on him. The family fears for him in a city he doesn’t know. Cabrera said Tariq was wearing a March for our Lives t-shirt when he went missing and she said he has a cell phone but he doesn’t have phone service in Europe. However, his father says Tariq can use wi-fi and the family is trying to get access to several social media apps to try and locate him.

Cabrera estimates she’s slept 4 hours in the past two days and is constantly retracing Tariq’s steps throughout Paris from their vacation, hoping he turns up.

“We’ve not stopped looking,” she said.

Tariq is due back at Coral Reef High School on Monday, where Cabrera said he is well-liked.

“Nice group of friends, very active in school,” she said. “He’s in the drama magnet. He’s a really nice kid.”

Tariq’s family has posted information about him on social media and they’re working with the US Embassy in Paris and the authorities in Paris, including child protection workers, to try and track him down. His mother said she is staying positive.

“I have my moments of weakness but I’m trying to stay focused on what I need to do, which is find him,” she said.

Tariq’s mother said she is planning to remain in Paris to search for her son and Tariq’s father is making plans to head there as well.