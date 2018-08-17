Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s luxury living at its finest at the Sky Villa at the all-new Jade Signature Tower on Sunny Isles Beach.

Sales Director Sandra Chartouni gave CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo a tour.

“We are literally in the sky on the 54th floor,” said Chartouni.

“It’s 180-degree views and from the living area you can see the ocean, the Intracoastal and all unobstructed northern views. It’s unbelievable,” said Chartouni.

The unit has five bedrooms, six and a half baths and it’s priced at $16.5 million-fully furnished.

The interior designs are by the renowned design firm of Meyer Davis from New York. The living room shows off a grand style with a grand piano. The dining room is clean and elegant with views all around. The Sky Villa has 2 floors

“There are 22-foot ceilings in the living room area where we have double heights and 10-foot ceilings in rest of the apartment,“ explained Chartouni.

A moving wall separates a bedroom turned office in the corner of the apartment. Each guest bedroom was designed to have its own unique theme and concept.

“Every single room has a theme, the downstairs has a galaxy theme, upstairs another room is a sailing room, there’s an equestrian bedroom. It makes it a unique experience in every room you go into,” said Chartouni.

The expansive master suite has a sitting area and large bedroom with unobstructed views of the ocean, Intracoastal, City of Sunny Isles Beach and the Miami skyline with a wrap around balcony. The all white master bath features two2 private toilet rooms.

The amenities inside Jade Signature, which was developed by Fortune International Group, include the 100 percent natural Tata Harper spa for residents and guests only. There are beautiful common areas and thanks to the underground parking, a pool that’s a first for Sunny Isles Beach – it’s on the exact same level as the beach.

All you need to move into this elegant residence in the sky is your toothbrush and $16.5 million.

For more info: http://www.jadesignature.com.