Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s sentencing day for an Alaskan man who opened fire inside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last year.

Esteban Santiago killed five people and injured six others in the baggage area of the airport in January 2017.

Last May, Santiago pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment to avoid the death penalty.

Authorities say he retrieved a 9mm handgun he had taken on a flight in checked luggage, loaded it in a bathroom and came out firing randomly in the crowded terminal. After the shooting, the FBI says Santiago told agents he acted under government mind control, then claimed inspiration by Islamic State extremists. No terrorist links were found.

Under terms of the plea deal, Santiago agreed to five consecutive life sentences followed by 120 years in prison.

Families and victims will be allowed to speak at his sentencing hearing.