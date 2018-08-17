Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – The state’s corrections department is looking for an inmate who escaped Friday morning from their facility in Opa-locka.

The corrections department said 35-year-old Eric Mack left Opa-locka Community Release Center without authorization from staff.

“Inmates granted community work release have minimal time left on their sentence, are minimum or community custody inmates, and have a history of good behavior while incarcerated,” according to the correction’s department.

Mack was serving a two year, four month sentence for a burglary charge.

The Miami-Dade police department was immediately notified of Mack’s escape and a search was launched.

The department notes that in the last six years or so, they’ve had a 74 percent drop in inmate escapes and a 96 percent rate of capture.