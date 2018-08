Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Overnight construction will shut down a section of the Dolphin Expressway Friday night.

The eastbound lanes of State Road 836 will be closed from NW 57th Avenue to just east of NW 45th Avenue beginning at 11 p.m.

The lanes won’t re-open until 8 a.m. Saturday.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured on NW 57th Avenue and will have to use the LeJeune Road entrance to get back on the highway.