MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a girl who was allegedly molested by a former substitute teacher and camp counselor is suing the Broward County School District.

“This family decided not to stay silent and to come forward and to take justice into their own hands and to seek justice through a civil complaint,” said Jeff Herman, the family attorney.

The lawsuit alleges Christopher Falzone sexually assaulted a nine-year-old while substitute teaching at Sheridan Hill Elementary School.

Falzone was fired from the school in 2013.

The victim’s mother says Broward schools told her Falzone would not work with kids again.

The lawsuit claims Broward schools was negligent and violated ‘Title IX.’

Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972 says, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

The family is seeking more than $5 million in damages.