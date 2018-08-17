Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMNFL Preseason Football
    10:30 PMDolphins Post-Game Show
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Broward County School District, Christopher Falzone, Lawsuit, Molestation Case

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a girl who was allegedly molested by a former substitute teacher and camp counselor is suing the Broward County School District.

“This family decided not to stay silent and to come forward and to take justice into their own hands and to seek justice through a civil complaint,” said Jeff Herman, the family attorney.

The lawsuit alleges Christopher Falzone sexually assaulted a nine-year-old while substitute teaching at Sheridan Hill Elementary School.

Falzone was fired from the school in 2013.

The victim’s mother says Broward schools told her Falzone would not work with kids again.

The lawsuit claims Broward schools was negligent and violated ‘Title IX.’

Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972 says, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

The family is seeking more than $5 million in damages.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s