FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A pastor at a Lauderhill church is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Ricardo Strachan, 40, is charged with one count of lewd/lascivious battery on a minor between the ages of 12 and 16 years old.

Strachan reportedly had sex with the girl more than three dozen times from January to December 2016, according to The Sun-Sentinel. Nearly a dozen of those times were in his vehicle in the parking lot of Dillard High, according to the Sentinel, other times he took her to a motel.

To keep the girl’s silence, Strachan allegedly forced her to steal clothes and personal items from family members and then threatened to perform voodoo rituals with them is she told anyone. He also reportedly told the girl his wife was a police officer and had a gun.

Listed online as president of Prophetic Worshipers International Church in Lauderhill, someone who answered the phone at the church on Thursday said he had not been with them for more than a year, according to the Sentinel.

During a hearing Thursday, bond was at $100,000. He was also ordered to surrender his passport.