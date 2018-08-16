Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the suspects in the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion is asking a Broward judge to let him out on bond.

Robert Allen, 22, is one of four men charged in the murder of the rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy.

XXXTentacion was leaving RIVA Motorsports when he was fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a black BMW i8 around 4 p.m. on June 18.

The 20-year-old rapper from Plantation was leaving the location off North Dixie Highway and NE 36th St. when he was ambushed.

Allen, who had been on the lam since the crime, was captured in Georgia back in July.

Three other men have been indicted for the rapper’s murder: Dedrick Williams, 22, and Michael Boatwright, 22 and Trayvon Newsome, 20.

A motion filed Wednesday claims there is no proof Allen did anything.

The motion states Allen would live with his mom in Fort Lauderdale and work for a lawn company if released.

It also reveals that his fiancée is pregnant with his child.

A Broward judge will consider the request during a September 27 hearing.