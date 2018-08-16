Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have shut down all northbound lanes at US-1 and Southwest 183rd Street following a fatal motorcycle accident Thursday afternoon in West Perrine.

CBS News Chopper4 was over the scene of the crash where police said an adult male had died.

Chopper images showed a grey 4-door car and a motorcycle covered with a yellow tarp.

Traffic homicide was headed to the scene.

Southbound traffic was moving very slowly.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.