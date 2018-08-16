Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Excitement is building as the Florida Panthers are getting closer to the beginning of the team’s 25th anniversary season.

On Thursday the Panthers announced three season-long promotions that fans attending games at the BB&T Center will get to enjoy.

In addition, single game tickets for all home games will go on sale Wednesday, August 22nd at 10 a.m.

The promotions will be for Thursday, Friday and Saturday night games.

Every Thursday will be ‘$5 Beer Thursdays’ where fans can take advantage of special pricing on select beers throughout the BB&T Center.

Friday nights will be ‘Flashback Friday’, a nod to the decade that the Panthers franchise first took the ice in South Florida.

The team says there will be “special giveaway items and a nostalgic atmosphere” for every Friday home game, with 90’s themed giveaways for the first 10,000 fans at each ‘Flashback Friday.’

Those items will include fanny packs, slap bracelets, jelly visors and more.

Saturday nights will be ‘Legacy Saturdays’ in which key members of Panthers alumni will be honored.

The list of former players and management being honored is impressive.

‘Legacy Saturdays’ will recognize Roberto Luongo, Bill Torrey, Radek Dvorak, Olli Jokinen, Ed Jovanovski, Bill Lindsay, Brian McCabe, Ray Sheppard, Tomas Vokoun and Stephen Weiss.

The Panthers will host a season-high 14 home games on Saturday this season, with five coming on Friday and eight on Thursday.

There will also be Star Wars night on December 1st, Hockey Fights Cancer night on November 30th and Military Appreciation night on January 18th.

Additional Dates include:

Pride Night, Feb. 1st

Stanley C. Panther’s Birthday, March 2nd

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, March 10th

Panther Conservation Night, March 23rd

Autism Awareness Night, April 1st

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer Panthers fans so many exciting reasons to catch the action at BB&T Center this season,” said President and CEO Matthew Caldwell. “With great partners and promotions, our 25th Anniversary season will surely be a memorable one for Panthers Territory.”