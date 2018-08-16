Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – Voters in Florida are taking advantage of early voting, either by mail or in person.

Nearly 800,000 Florida voters have already cast ballots in the state’s crucial primary election.

The Florida Division of Elections website says that so far more than 739,000 voters have mailed in their ballots. More than 38,000 people have voted at early voting polling places.

Eighteen counties started early voting Monday, but the remaining counties in the state will begin early voting in the next three days.

Florida’s primary is Aug. 28.

The top races are the gubernatorial primaries. Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and businessmen Jeff Greene and Chris King are the Democratic candidates. Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis are the Republicans. There are also Cabinet primaries.

HOW TO VOTE

There are three ways to cast your ballot.

Early voting, vote-by-mail ballot and in person on Election Day.

If you are planning to vote early, click the links below to find the list of open early voting locations.

Early voting locations in Miami-Dade *Early voting starts Monday August 13 in Miami-Dade County.

Early voting locations in Broward County *Early voting starts Saturday August 18 in Broward County.

Early voting ends in both counties on Sunday, August 26.

The primary is Tuesday, August 28.

It’s best to know who you are going to vote for before you fill out your ballot, so why not give the ballot a once over before you head to the polls.

For more on Campaign 2018, click here.

For more voter information, FAQ’s and helpful links, click here.

To see candidate interviews on CBSMiami.com, click here.

