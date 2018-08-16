Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Missing Child Alert has been issued for three children from Pasco County.

One-year-old Christopher Christy is missing along with six-year-olds Justin and Jeremy Simonds. The children were last seen Tuesday in Dade City, about 40 miles north of Tampa.

It’s believed they are in the company of Christopher Christy Sr. and Shannon Adams.

Christy Sr. has multiple tattoos, including the C on both his arms and the words “turn ’em out” on his left hand.

Police says they may be traveling in a cream colored 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Florida license tag number 663HB.

