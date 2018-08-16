Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – Bickering and personal attacks are hallmarks of Hallandale Beach city commission meetings but the name calling has hit a new low.

At a budget workshop Monday, Mayor Keith London accused Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub of profiting off a very private procedure.

“Was it getting my sphincter bleached, is that how I earn my living?” London asked after Lima-Taub defended a firefighter over critical remarks.

“No that would be your family,” he jabbed.

Taub’s mother owns a med spa business offering skin bleaching products but the commissioner doesn’t work there.

Taub was deeply offended by the remarks and lashed out at London during a Wednesday commission meeting.

London shot back calling her a ‘liar.’

Taub left her seat at one point, calling him a ‘sick man.’

CBS4 talked with Taub Thursday about what she calls a #MeToo moment for the city and it’s female employees.

She says her response is not about her but for other women who work in the city.

“For a mayor to speak about bleaching, it is completely inappropriate,” she said. “It speaks volumes about the sexual harassment in this city.”

Hallandale hijinks are nothing new in a city plagued with accusations of corruption, culminating with the arrest of Mayor Joy Cooper in January on money laundering charges.

“I feel humiliated but empowered, if that makes sense,” says Taub.

Over the phone, Mayor London offered an apology.

“To those constituents I offended, I apologize,” he said “I will review Wednesday’s tape to see if there is anything I can add.”