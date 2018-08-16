Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after four cars went up in flames in south Miami-Dade.

The cars were parked in front of the home at SW 229th Terrace and SW 113th Place. Two of the cars were parked side by side in the driveway, two others were in front of the house.

Neighbors said the people who live in the house called for help but it took a little while for firefighters to arrive.

“They’ve called them multiple times, multiple times. She called them twice and they were on the phone with them screaming and crying and no one showed up for a while, like 30 minutes waiting for the fire department and cops,” said neighbor Ashley Reid.

A family member who lives in the house said they believe it’s arson because there was gas around two of the cars.

No one was hurt in the fire.

