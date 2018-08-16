Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Grab a plate, it’s time for grilling with Godchaux.

Davon Godchaux, a pivotal plug on the Miami Dolphins defensive line, is Louisiana born and bred.

He has cooking in his blood, grilling from an early age with his dad.

“That’s who I learned from,” Godchaux said. “Just watching him, watching him and my mom with the seasoning part. A few steps from her. Always going in the kitchen looking in the pot seeing what’s cooking.”

What’s cooking on this day is a buffet of meats. Chicken, smoked sausages, thick, juicy steaks and hand rolled burgers prepared by Godchaux along with his new chef Chris Allen.

“Right over here we’ve got some New York Strip steaks,” said Allen. “What I use for these, I use some Montreal steak seasoning, organic thyme.”

Once everything was seasoned –it was time to turn up the heat. ‘

While waiting on the amazing feast, Godchaux spoke with CBS4’s Mike Cugno about life in the NFL.

During his rookie season, the bruising defensive tackle learned to be kind to his body. He learned from veterans like Cameron Wake and former Dolphin Ndamukong Suh how to add years to your career.

“I learned from Suh, going to his house everyday seeing him get in the hyperbaric chamber, things like that,” Godchaux said. “Learning from him, having a chef each and every day. I don’t have the money he has but just learning from him, it don’t cost much to take care of your body.”

He’s even passing along some of that professional knowledge down thru his own foundation called Chaux Down.

“It’s all about obesity and eating the right stuff,” he explained. “We got the food, we got meat but healthy meat. 90 percent lean, organic chicken breast. Just eat right, put the right stuff in your body. Just the little things that you know keep you on the earth maybe for five more years.”

Make no mistake, while he is trying to take care of his body, it’s still Godchaux’s job to impose his will on opponents.

And the fact that he fell to the 5th round in the 2017 NFL Draft is always in the back of his mind.

“Most definitely, 100 percent 100 percent,” he said. “Going to LSU, starting for three years. Getting drafted in the 5th round by the Miami Dolphins I definitely had a chip on my shoulder.”

Godchaux cooked up an impressive rookie season and looks to make an even bigger impact in 2018.