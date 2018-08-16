Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A school employee was arrested Wednesday for bringing a gun on campus.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said they received an anonymous call that an employee at Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach had a ‘firearm’ and that he was ‘unstable.’

Authorities said the school resource deputy was made aware of the situation and confronted Nathaniel Strowbridge, 57, about the situation.

The deputy said, in the arrest report, that Strowbridge at first denied he had a weapon, but that later admitted there was one in his personal vehicle.

At this point, Strowbridge refused to cooperate further and a search warrant had to be issued to search his vehicle, authorities said.

A handgun was later found on the passenger floorboard, according to the arrest report.

Strowbridge was arrested and transported to Broward’s main jail. He has been charged with bringing a firearm on school property.

The Broward School Board prohibits possession of weapons in vehicles at their schools.