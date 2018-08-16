Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy was involved in an accident with another driver in Cooper City on Thursday afternoon.
Both drivers were transported to Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.
CBS News Chopper4 was over the scene of the accident on Palm Avenue and Southwest 52nd Street.
Chopper images showed the heavily front-end damaged green and white BSO SUV on the curb next to a traffic light, fluids had spilled all over the roadway.
Images also showed a smaller 4-door silver car on the same curb with heavy damage to the passenger’s side.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
The crash is currently being investigated.