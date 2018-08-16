Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy was involved in an accident with another driver in Cooper City on Thursday afternoon.

Both drivers were transported to Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

CBS News Chopper4 was over the scene of the accident on Palm Avenue and Southwest 52nd Street.

Chopper images showed the heavily front-end damaged green and white BSO SUV on the curb next to a traffic light, fluids had spilled all over the roadway.

Images also showed a smaller 4-door silver car on the same curb with heavy damage to the passenger’s side.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The crash is currently being investigated.