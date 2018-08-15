Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’re a parent, chances are you’ve asked the question “How was school today?” about a million times.

And you have probably gotten the same response more than once– “Fine”.

As South Florida students head back to school, I’m challenging you to switch up the script.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” has some questions you should be asking your kids each day after school.

What was the best part of your day?

You want to start these conversations on a good note, so why not ask for the highlights! And don’t just let them say “recess”. Ask them why they like that time so much. They may surprise you by saying, “Because we played volleyball and I loved it!” That simple answer may teach you something about your child you didn’t know before.

What was the hardest thing you had to do today?

For some students, math may be their toughest subject. For others, it may be getting up in front of the class to present a book report. It’s critical that parents help identify any so-called “pain points” so they can be worked on. No need to make a huge deal out of it either. But it’s important information to have if you notice patterns down the road.

Who did you sit with at lunch today?

Many kids will rattle off a list of their best friends, and that’s great. Some will mention a name you’ve never heard before. Use that as an opportunity to ask them questions about this new friend. Of course, some may say they sit alone. If that’s the norm for your child, open up a discussion about how they feel about that. On the flip side, ask your child if they ever see people eating alone and encourage them to sit with that person for a change.

What did you read?

Books are great conversation starters. And many of the classics kids read in school today are the same ones you read as a student! Ask them about their favorite character or what emotions they had while reading the book. The hope is that keeping students engaged in what they’re reading will inspire them to be lifelong lovers of books!

What questions do you ask your children after school? What did your parents ask you?

