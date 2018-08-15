Florida PrimaryImportant Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
Filed Under:David Beck, Local TV, Miami Soccer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A lawsuit challenging a decision by the Miami commission to allow plans by David Beckham’s group to build a large soccer stadium complex on city-owned land from appearing on the November ballot has been shot down.

The suit was filed by William Muir after the city commission voted to put the Beckham proposal on the ballot and let the voters decide. The lawsuit claims the city violated its charter by not allowing the public to bid on the land where the Melreese golf course and country club currently sits.

On Wednesday, the judge in the case dismissed it, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

Diaz said he dismissed it because Muir failed to state a claim and did not have standing in the case. Muir plans to file an appeal.

If voters approve the Beckham land plan, the issue goes back to the city’s commission who will then hammer out the fine print of the lease agreement.

CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s