MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A lawsuit challenging a decision by the Miami commission to allow plans by David Beckham’s group to build a large soccer stadium complex on city-owned land from appearing on the November ballot has been shot down.

The suit was filed by William Muir after the city commission voted to put the Beckham proposal on the ballot and let the voters decide. The lawsuit claims the city violated its charter by not allowing the public to bid on the land where the Melreese golf course and country club currently sits.

On Wednesday, the judge in the case dismissed it, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

BREAKING: Judge Reemberto Diaz has dismissed the case. The Beckham vote lives on. — Aaron Leibowitz (@aaron_leib) August 15, 2018

Diaz said he dismissed it because Muir failed to state a claim and did not have standing in the case. Muir plans to file an appeal.

If voters approve the Beckham land plan, the issue goes back to the city’s commission who will then hammer out the fine print of the lease agreement.

CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed to this report.