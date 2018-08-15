Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Broward judge was very critical of the Sun Sentinel on Wednesday for publishing information about confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer stopped short of finding the South Florida Sun Sentinel in contempt of court.

The Broward County school board claims the newspaper violated court orders by publishing details about Cruz’s educational background that were supposed to be redacted.

The newspaper contends the board had already exposed those details by mistakenly releasing them in a way anyone could see.

The Sun Sentinel reported that judge Scherer put blame on the paper’s lawyer Dana McElroy.

The judge said the lawyer left her with the impression that it had “agreed not to publish any information that was exempt from disclosure under Florida’s public records laws,” according to the Sun Sentinel.

The Sentinel also said McElroy said the newspaper “had never made such a promise and that court orders barring release of information were directed at government agencies, not the media.”

The judge said she would issue a ruling on the contempt issue later.

Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted in the shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

