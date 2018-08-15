Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Ah, the first day back to school. The hustle and bustle of getting kids out the door and to their school before the bell rings for their first class.

In Broward, hundreds of buses transported some 72-thousand students on the first day. Many of the drivers have been practicing their routes for the last couple of days. All of the buses are equipped with GPS so the school district will know where they are at all times.

Some kids and parents were a bit anxious on the first day, others were already missing summer vacation.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said many schools implemented new security measures over the summer including creating single points of entry, large lockable gates across front entrances, additional fencing and new signage that will send visitors to the school’s welcome area to check in.

“Everyone in this district has always been focused on safety as our first priority. This year obviously we’ve taken that to a whole new level. We’ve done a lot in terms of improving security measures at the schools. Some of them you can see and there are lots of security measures that you can’t see. Those that you can see, I’ll tell you, we’ve enhanced our single point of entry work through a combination of fencing, doors, gates across all of our schools. We have worked to meet the goal of having a school resource officer or a guardian at every school. It’s going to be a challenge to do that early on because there are just not enough people, so we are working with our municipalities to make sure that we have coverage across the system,” said Runcie.

In compliance with the new Coach Aaron Feis School Guardian Program each school must have at least one School Resource Officer (SRO) or an Armed School Safety Officer on campus. When Broward schools learned they were short 13 officers to comply with the program, they reached out to Ft. Lauderdale police to cover those schools while more armed guardians are trained.

Runcie said ID badges will be worn by everyone on campus and code red drills will be more frequent.

Schools across the county are in the process of having camera systems upgraded or installed.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is also putting in place new school security measures including the launch of a new app called “Safer Watch” that allows parents and teachers to send non-emergency text messages, videos, or pictures to law enforcement.

Some students returning to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High are hopeful that returning to school six months after the massacre can be a fresh beginning.

They also hope they can serve as an inspiration to others in the midst of tragedy.

“I think we all don’t want Parkland to be a dirty word anymore. We have to be careful when we say Parkland in public because people will be like (makes expression). We want Parkland to be a word that people feel inspired by that people understand that even though there was a tragedy here, there was something good that came out of it, and that can happen anywhere,” said Jaclyn Corin.

Runcie said the district is striving to balance security with providing a top quality education. The Superintendent plans to stop by several schools on the first day to personally welcome the students.

Broward is the sixth largest school district with more than 271-thousand students.