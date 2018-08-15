Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – We crunched the numbers to find the top Venezuelan restaurants around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Cardon Y El Tirano

Topping the list is Cardon y El Tirano. Located at 3411 S.W. Eighth St., the gastropub, which offers tapas and more, is the highest-rated Venezuelan restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 373 reviews on Yelp.

In addition to Venezuela, the spot has influences from Mexico, the Caribbean, Peru, Asia and more. Menu items include picadillo cigars: braised lamb, green apple, black lime and yogurt sauce. Or, check out the ceviche, made of casabe, shrimp, calamari, corvina, octopus and avocado.

2. Edukos

Next up is Little Havana’s Edukos, situated at 1701 W. Flagler St., Suite 101. With five stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar, Venezuelan and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for empanadas, pasticho del valle (Venezuelan beef lasagna), arepas and tequeno bites (cheese sticks served with a cilantro aioli dipping sauce).

Craving a fermented cocktail? Check out the Maria Luisa with enza prosecco, rosemary and thyme guava juice and lemon bitters; Sparkling Sangria with sparkling rose, berries, orange juice, lemon and mango; and Summer Shandy with rotating brew and freshly squeezed lemon juice.

3. Doggi’s Arepa Bar

Doggi’s Arepa Bar, located at 1246 S.W. 22nd St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Venezuelan eatery, which opens for breakfast, four stars out of 932 reviews.

The shop started out as a stand offering hot dogs, sodas and the famous papelón con limón, a traditional Venezuelan beverage made with sugar cane and lemon. The brick-and-mortar spot now offers an extensive Venezuelan menu, including arepa reina pepiada, made with chicken salad, avocado, green peas and chopped parsley in a mayo-mustard sauce.

4. Mondu

Head downtown to check out Mondu, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Venezuelan restaurant at 236 N.E. First Ave. Established in Venezuela 35 years ago, it is serving up arepas, subs, desserts and more in Miami. Standout offerings include the pabellon criollo, a traditional dish made with shredded beef, white rice, black beans, sweet plantains and white cheese.