TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) – The state has agreed to cover overdraft expenses of SunPass customers because of delays in processing toll charges.

The Florida Department of Transportation later this week is expected to announce a process for people to file claims for overdraft reimbursement.

SunPass has caught up with a backlog of toll transactions that went unprocessed as a $287 million upgrade project took weeks longer to complete than planned, the FDT announced.

The agency also said it has assessed nearly $800,000 in damages against contractor Conduent State & Local Solutions and directed Florida’s chief inspector general to investigate Conduent’s “mismanagement of the SunPass system transition” project.

“We look forward to the information gained through the chief inspector general’s investigation and will continue to closely monitor all of Conduent’s activity to ensure Floridians are receiving the excellent service and support they deserve,” Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Dew said in a prepared statement.

The project involving the SunPass Centralized Customer Service System was supposed to last about a week and be completed June 11.

Instead, parts of the system were down for a month.