MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A federal judge is under arrest after an alleged domestic dispute in Miami-Dade County.

Timothy Maher, 51, is accused of aggravated assault with a firearm.

In a police report, the victim says she picked up her child, whom Maher also has joint custody of when the situation escalated.

The report says Maher pointed a gun at the car as the mother and child tried to drive away and call the police.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, it took over an hour to get Maher out of the home.

The judge was booked into jail and appeared in bond court Wednesday morning, where he denied the charges against him.

Maher has been ordered to stay away from the child and is being held on a $13,000 bond.