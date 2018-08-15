Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — After a long and painful journey, a blind rescue dog named Ray is desperately looking for a new home where he can rest and recover.

Ray was fighting for his life as a street dog in Kosovo with no one to care for him when he was found and rescued by the Kosova Pet Rescue volunteers and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Thanks to them, Ray escaped the streets and now has a safe temporary home at the shelter in Annapolis.

Every day was a new struggle for Ray, searching for food and fighting to stay alive. His journey was especially difficult due to his blindness, which the rescuers determined was caused by bleach damage.

When he was found, Ray was latching onto people’s legs, desperate for someone to love him and feed him.

According to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Ray has the worst case of heartworm they have ever seen. He is blind and scared with a long road ahead to recovery.

The SPCA is looking for someone to help them give Ray a happy ending. Please email foster@aacspca.org for more information or check out the foster program page on their website. You can fill out the foster application here.

If you want to help but can’t foster, donate here to the Anne Arundel County SPCA. They say that dogs like Ray require a great deal of care and donations will help save and enrich his life.

This article is authored by Emma Tucker.