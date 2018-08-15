Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early in person voting is underway ahead of the primary election on August 28th.

In addition to casting ballots in primary races for Governor, Attorney General, Agricultural Commissioner, voters will also be choosing their party’s candidates in state Senate and House races. Those races will be decided in the November general elections.

Republicans in Miami-Dade will go the polls to pick their candidate for State Representative District 115. Candidates vying for the seat are Vance Aloupis, Jose Fernandez, Carlos Daniel Gobel, and Rhonda Lopez.

Republicans will also cast their vote for State Representative District 116 which pits incumbent Daniel Anthony Perez, who won the seat in a special election, against challenger Frank E. Polo Sr.

In State Representative District 119, Republicans will cast their votes for either Juan Fernandez-Barquin, Enrique Lopez, Analeen “Annie” Martinez, and Bibiana “Bibi” Potestad.

Democrats in the county also have a number of Senate and House seats to cast ballots on.

In State Representative District 103, voters will have to make a choice between Cindy Polo and Rick Tapia.

In State Representative District 105, Javier Estevez and Ross Hancock are in contention for the district.

In State Representative District 108, incumbent Roy Hardemon is trying to hold onto his seat. His challengers are Joseph Beauvil and Dotie Joseph.

In State Representative District 113, candidates running for the seat are Michael Grieco, Kubs Lalchandani, and Deede Weithorn.

In State Representative District 115, voters will have to decide between James Linwood Schulman and Jeffrey Solomon.

In State Senate District 36, Democrat voters have a choice between David Pérez and Julian Santos.

The state’s constitution provides that if all candidates in a state or federal election have the same party affiliation and the winner will have no opposition in the general election, all qualified voters, regardless of party affiliation, may vote in the primary election for that office

Therefore, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents in Miami-Dade can cast ballots in these races.

In State Senate District 38, incumbent Democrat Daphne Cambell is being challenged by Jason Pizzo.

In State Senate District 109, the candidates are James Bush III and Cedric McMinn.

HOW TO VOTE

There are three ways to cast your ballot.

Early voting, vote-by-mail ballot and in person on Election Day.

If you are planning to vote early, click the links below to find the list of open early voting locations.

Early voting locations in Miami-Dade *Early voting starts Monday August 13 in Miami-Dade County.

Early voting locations in Broward County *Early voting starts Saturday August 18 in Broward County.

Early voting ends in both counties on Sunday, August 26.

The primary is Tuesday, August 28.

It’s best to know who you are going to vote for before you fill out your ballot, so why not give the ballot a once over before you head to the polls.

For more on Campaign 2018, click here.

For more voter information, FAQ’s and helpful links, click here.

To see candidate interviews on CBSMiami.com, click here.