MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Walmart shopper in Coral Springs claims someone placed a razor blade on the handle of her shopping cart when she was not looking.

South Florida resident Faith Ferels says on a Facebook post from Sunday, August 12th, that she was at the Walmart Supercenter store in the 3800 block of Turtle Creek Drive when she noticed a blade had been affixed to the blue handle of her shopping cart.

“Razor on my cart at Walmart. Someone must’ve put it here when I was getting things. Wasn’t here when I first got the cart!!! I’m livid!!!” Ferels posted on her Facebook wall.

The image she posted on her social media account shows what looks to be a blade of about four inches attached to the blue handle.

“I touched it, that’s how I noticed it. Thankfully, I didn’t full on grab it. I felt the sharpness, looked to see what it was and noticed it.” Ferels commented on the same post.

Ferels says she contacted police and shared her social media post with them.

“I’m glad my youngest wasnt (sic) there or he would’ve been in the seat or pushing the wagon,” Ferels commented on her own post.

No word if the store’s surveillance cameras captured the incident or who may have been responsible for placing the sharp object on the handle.

Walmart is investigating the incident.