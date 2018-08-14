Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a pickup truck slammed into the front of a Miami barber shop overnight.

It happened at the Farandula #2 barber shop in the 4800 block of NW 7th Street.

A witness said she saw the truck slam into the store’s security shutters and then speed off.

“The next thing you know we hear the truck backing into the barber shop at full speed. It goes almost halfway in the barber shop, it comes out, he runs out and he just doesn’t care who is in the way, he just runs out, makes a left and then just started dropping everything he had in the back of his truck all the way down here,” said Debby Lopez.

Lopez added that it really didn’t look like he took anything.

Police later found the truck but not the driver or any items that may have been taken from the barber shop.

The shop’s owner said the same thing happened about a month ago and it took out his surveillance cameras so he has no video of the latest incident. He added that he has no idea why he would be targeted.