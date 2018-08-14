Filed Under:Deerfield Beach, Local TV, Locomotive, Train Derailment, Tri Rail

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Tri-Rail train derailment put a delay in the commute of around 200 passengers on Tuesday.

A Tri-Rail locomotive derailed just south of Deerfield Beach on Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

The derailment happened south of the Deerfield Station.

Authorities say the train was going approximately 5 miles per hour at the time of the derailment.

There were no reported injures to any passengers or crew members.

According to authorities, it was the locomotive that came off the tracks, not any cars holding passengers.

Police say there will be significant delays through rush hour due to the derailment.

Additional bus routes will be provided between Deerfield Beach and Pompano Beach in the meantime.

