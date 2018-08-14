Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are a couple of important traffic alerts for drivers who travel on the Dolphin and Don Shula Expressways in Miami-Dade County.

First, all Southbound lanes of SR 874/Don Shula Expressway at Florida’s Turnpike will be closed every night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, August 15 and Thursday August 16. This closure will allow crews to resurface the SR 874 lanes.

Drivers headed southbound on SR 874 who want to continue south on the Turnpike will be directed to exit at Coral Reef Drive/SW 152nd Street and continue south on the frontage road to access the southbound Turnpike.

The second big traffic issue will take place Friday night when the eastbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway/SR 836 will be closed from 57th Avenue to just east of 45th Avenue, starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, August 17.

Drivers will be detoured onto 57th Avenue and use the LeJeune Road entrance to get back onto the 836 Expressway.

The closure is expected to clear by 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.