MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Days after calls for his resignation, state representatives and community leaders hosted a press conference Tuesday in support of Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

The press conference was held at the Broward County Schools administration building in Fort Lauderdale.

Supporters argued that Runcie is not the problem and that he is doing his best to avoid another tragedy.

“The superintendent is not the one who put the gun in that monster’s hand, but the superintendent is the one who after these events happened brought resources to the students and the families,” a supporter said.

The superintendent has received harsh criticism in the aftermath of the February 14 deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Some community members and victim’s family members say he did not do enough and needs to be replaced.

Broward County Public Schools is the sixth-largest school district in the nation and the second largest in Florida.