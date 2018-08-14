Comments
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Travelers with flights Tuesday morning on Spirit Airlines found themselves grounded at one point.
The air carrier said they experienced a system-wide network service interruption. During the outage, they were not able to check-in passengers or board flights. Some flights were delayed.
By 9 a.m., however, the system was back up and running.
We experienced a brief outage this morning, but our systems are back up and running. We apologize for any inconvenience to our Guests.
