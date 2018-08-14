Filed Under:Local TV, Spirit Airlines, travel

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Travelers with flights Tuesday morning on Spirit Airlines found themselves grounded at one point.

The air carrier said they experienced a system-wide network service interruption. During the outage, they were not able to check-in passengers or board flights. Some flights were delayed.

By 9 a.m., however, the system was back up and running.

